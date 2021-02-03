Left Menu

We play in IPL together but we don't share every trick of trades with foreign players: Rahane

Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team, Rahane said.While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one cant ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, they are really good players.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:21 IST
We play in IPL together but we don't share every trick of trades with foreign players: Rahane

The top England players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may all be IPL regulars but it doesn't mean that they always get a sneak peek into a top Indian player's mindset or strategies.

The IPL has made it easier for players across the globe to come closer and also exchange notes on each other's games while sharing the dressing room for two months.

How much will that help England during the upcoming series? Rahane was asked that question during the day.

''See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white ball (formats),'' Rahane replied.

''What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team,'' Rahane said.

While he admitted that Archer and Stokes are key players for England, Rahane said one can't ignore the kind of balance that the opposition squad as a whole possesses.

''Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka. ''So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths.'' PTI NRB/KHS KHS PDSPDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act

The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday said it plans to decriminalise 12 offences as well as omit a provision entailing criminal liability under the Limited Liability Partnership LLP Act, 2008, for greater ease of doing business for la...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave begins at Aero India 2021

The Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave began at Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka on February 03, 2021. Chiefs of Air Staff CAS of more than 24 countries are attending the conclave physically and 16 virtually. The theme of the two-d...

Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged fake posts on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said ...

EIB and SPGE sign €4.5m agreement to improve biodiversity and ecosystems

The European Investment Bank EIB and Socit Publique de Gestion de lEau SPGE have announced a 4.5 million agreement to finance a series of projects in Wallonia specifically intended to improve biodiversity and restore andor preserve ecosyste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021