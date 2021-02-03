Left Menu

Always viewed myself as bowling all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf might have had success with the bat during the New Zealand tour but he has always considered himself as a bowling all-rounder.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:24 IST
Always viewed myself as bowling all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf
Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf might have had success with the bat during the New Zealand tour but he has always considered himself as a bowling all-rounder. Ashraf hit a counter-attacking 91 in the first Test against New Zealand in December and then scored a gutsy 76 in Christchurch last month. The 27-year-old cricketer insists that he hasn't shifted his focus away from bowling.

"I have always viewed myself as a bowling allrounder. I try and give my all with the ball, and help the specialist bowlers. "I'm having a good run with the bat but when I have the ball in hand," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashraf as saying. "I want to play like a bowler, not an allrounder. I'm focusing on bowling just as much as I did before, even if my performances are more apparent with the bat. But that shouldn't mean I'm focusing on my bowling any less," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket selectors on Wednesday retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test against South Africa that was played in Karachi from January 26-30. The playing line-up will now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from February 4. The hosts won the first Test and the second Test will be played from Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Also, South Africa T20I squad arrived "safe and sound" in Lahore on Wednesday. "Touchdown Lahore! Your #Proteas T20 squad has arrived safe and sound for the series against Pakistan," Cricket South Africa tweeted.

For the first time, Heinrich Klaasen will captain the Proteas' T20I squad in the three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore from February 11-14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

