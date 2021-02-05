Left Menu

Muralitharan, Sangakkara named in SLC's four-member cricket committee

Spin bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan and former captain Kumar Sangakkara have been named in the four-member Sri Lanka cricket committee.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:42 IST
Muralitharan, Sangakkara named in SLC's four-member cricket committee
Sri Lanka Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Spin bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan and former captain Kumar Sangakkara have been named in the four-member Sri Lanka cricket committee. Former Sri Lanka cricketers Aravinda de Silva and Roshan Mahanama have also been appointed in the committee, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket appointed the following members to the 'Cricket Committee,' taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Honorable Namal Rajapaksa," SLC said in an official statement. Last month, Sri Lanka chief selector Ashantha de Mel stepped down following the 2-0 loss against England in the home Test series.

De Mel said it had always been his plan to resign as selector at the conclusion of the England series. He had earlier stepped down as team manager -- a post he had simultaneously held. He had held both roles since November 2018. "I was planning to resign from both anyway, so I was waiting for the second Test [against England] to be over. With the manager's role, they needed the next manager to get visas ready for an upcoming tour. So I announced that earlier. I feel now it's time for me to move on. It's been two years," ESPNcricinfo had quoted De Mel as saying.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Jerome Jayaratne, who has held various roles within the team, including as interim head coach in 2015 and 2016, will take up the manager's position. There is no news yet as to who might be part of a fresh selection committee, ESPNcricinfo reported. De Mel blamed lack of practice for the 2-0 loss in the Test series against South Africa and the latest defeat against England.

"Considering the last two tours, we were not prepared to go and play in South Africa. We played the LPL and next day flew off. We had one day's practice. Who goes and plays at The Wanderers without having at least a three or four-day practice game to get used to the conditions? People have to acclimatise to the high altitude, and then the physical fitness -- no one checked for one month," De Mel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM announces Rs 2 lakh cash reward to PM trophy winner NCC contingent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the National Cadet Corps NCC contingent that has won the Prime Ministers Trophy and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to each winner. The contingent, which has won the...

GRAPHIC-Biden's immense economic challenge: Putting 10 million people back to work

President Joe Biden is presenting his plan on Friday for addressing one of the greatest challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - how to get millions of out-of-work Americans back on the job.The labor market regained some minor ground i...

Youth Congress workers in Kochi pour black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in protest to his tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsmans tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers protest in India...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy. Stimulus talks, upbeat ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021