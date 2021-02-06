Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Lightning match franchise's best home start

Barclay Goodrow scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning matched their best home start ever with a 3-1 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. In recording their sixth straight home victory, the Stanley Cup champions tied the mark set by the 2017-18 club. The Lightning also won for the 16th straight time at home over the Red Wings and extended their points streak against them to 19 (18-0-1) dating back more than five years. NFL: Chiefs' assistant coach Britt Reid involved in car accident

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been involved in a multi-car accident, the team said on Friday. Two young children were injured in the crash, one seriously, according to television station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri. COVID-19 Super Bowl has look of a quarterbacking classic

America's biggest sporting spectacle will play out in a mostly empty stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday with more cardboard-cutout fans than real ones taking in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25,000 living, breathing spectators sprinkled among 30,000 happy-faced cutouts, the atmosphere inside Raymond James Stadium - which has a capacity of 70,000 - will be largely manufactured. Golf: Johnson grabs lead at Saudi International ahead of final round

American Dustin Johnson carded a four-under-par 66 in the third round to go 13-under overall and take a two-shot lead at the Saudi International on Saturday. Despite a double-bogey on the par-four 13th when he found the water, Johnson recorded six birdies to stave off the challenge of Frenchman Victor Perez who shot an error-free 66 with four birdies. ATP roundup: Russia, Italy advance to ATP Cup final

Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, advanced to the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne after beating Germany on Saturday. Medvedev rallied to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch a spot in the finals, following Rublev's 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the earlier singles match. Chiefs fans wade into enemy waters for back-to-back Super Bowl bid

Kansas City red dotted a sea of Buccaneers burgundy in Tampa this week as intrepid Chiefs fans entered enemy waters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown. For just the fourth time in 20 years, a reigning Super Bowl winner will feature in a consecutive NFL championship game, a rare honor that this year came with no small amount of swagger for Chiefs fans, who watched their team hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami in 2020 after a five-decade drought. Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy

As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it. Fans visiting the free Super Bowl LV Experience theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk were waiting up to four hours this week to get close to the 22-inch (56-cm), 7-lb (3-kg) glistening block of silver carved into the shape of a regulation size football atop a kicking tee, which will be hoisted by the 2021 National Football League champions.

NBA roundup: Raptors edge Nets amid Kevin Durant drama Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 33 points Friday night and the visiting Toronto Raptors posted a 123-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw star Kevin Durant exit due to health and safety protocols. Kyle Lowry produced a season-high 30 points for the Raptors while Siakam added 11 rebounds and six assists as the Raptors won for the eighth time in 12 games. His layup with 35.8 seconds remaining gave the Raptors a 121-113 lead and essentially sealed the game.

American Stephens focused on Australian Open despite personal loss Sloane Stephens is not giving up hopes of adding a second Grand Slam title to her 2017 U.S. Open when she begins her campaign at the Australian Open next week, despite the American losing three members of her family recently. The 27-year-old revealed last month on Twitter that she had lost her grandmother and aunt within weeks of each other to the novel coronavirus, leading to an outpouring of condolence messages from her fans. A week later, the Florida resident said her grandfather had also passed away.

A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa The Super Bowl's annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home. With a limited crowd allowed to watch the hometown Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa can expect far less revenue - and socializing - than in years past when the rich and famous would descend on private jets to promote epic bashes ahead of American sport's biggest game.

