Rugby-Wing Williams back for injury-hit Wales against Scotland

Experienced wing Liam Williams has returned to the Wales lineup to face Scotland in their Six Nations clash in Edinburgh on Saturday, providing a major boost to the injury-hit side after he served a three-week suspension.

Williams, who received a red card for Scarlets in a PRO14 game against Cardiff Blues last month, takes the place of the injured Hallam Amos, while there is also a new-look centre pairing as both Johnny Williams and George North miss out with niggles. They are replaced by Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin, while Gareth Davies comes in at scrumhalf for another injury casualty from the 21-16 victory over Ireland on Sunday, Tomos Williams.

There is just one change in the pack, with Aaron Wainwright coming in at flank to replace Dan Lydiate, whose replacement last weekend, Josh Navidi, is also not available. "Josh is getting his neck treated. George is over his eye (problem) but he’s got a foot injury. They’ll hopefully be right for England," Wales coach Wayne Pivac said.

Josh Macleod had been set to earn his first cap in the place of Navidi, but also misses out. "The most disappointing is young Josh Macleod, who missed the autumn, was named (in the team on Wednesday) in front of his peers, only to be stretchered off in training half an hour later. He ruptured his Achilles tendon," Pivac said.

"With Lyds and Navidi out, we’ve got three quality players unavailable. Aaron’s an experienced player." Uncapped New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo has been named on the bench.

"He’s got the ability to break the line which not everyone has. Hopefully we’ll see that on the weekend," Pivac said. "I’m from New Zealand and I coached Willis over there. I know him well. He’s got a good head on his shoulders despite a tough upbringing. He brings to us an exciting skillset."

Team: 1. Wyn Jones (31 Caps)

2. Ken Owens (78 Caps) 3. Tomas Francis (53 Caps)

4. Adam Beard (22 Caps) 5. Alun Wyn Jones (144 Caps, captain)

6. Aaron Wainwright (27 Caps) 7. Justin Tipuric (81 Caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (82 Caps) 9. Gareth Davies (58 Caps)

10. Dan Biggar (88 Caps) 11. Liam Williams (67 Caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (9 Caps) 13. Owen Watkin (26 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (5 Caps) 15. Leigh Halfpenny (94 Caps)

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee (33 Caps)

17. Rhodri Jones (18 Caps) 18. Leon Brown (13 Caps)

19. Will Rowlands (6 Caps) 20. James Botham (3 Caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (2 Caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (5 Caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (*Uncapped)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)