Left Menu

Debate around Kohli's Test captaincy unneeded distraction but impossible to avoid: Pietersen

Captaining your country is very difficult and unfortunately this is the nature of the beast.Its one more distraction that Kohli doesnt need but he is, of course, capable of leading his side to a victory in the second Test to quieten things down a bit, Pietersen said.The 40-year-old also feels the pressure will be on veteran English pacer Stuart Broad to perform in the second Test after James Anderson bowled a match-winning spell in the series opener.Whereas Anderson has now conquered each country he has played in, the one thing that Stuart Broad hasnt done is perform in India.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:28 IST
Debate around Kohli's Test captaincy unneeded distraction but impossible to avoid: Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen doesn't see any threat to Virat Kohli's captaincy in the foreseeable future but can understand the growing debate over it with India losing four consecutive Tests under his leadership. Under Kohli's captaincy, India lost two Tests in New Zealand early last year, suffered a humiliating defeat in the series opener against Australia in Adelaide in December before going down to England in the first match in Chennai earlier this week.

''I absolutely don't expect things to change, but it is impossible to avoid the continuing debate around the Indian Test match captaincy,'' Pietersen wrote in his blog post for 'Betway'.

''Virat Kohli has now lost four consecutive Test matches as skipper, and has Ajinkya Rahane, who just led India to a famous series win in Australia, in his side,'' he added.

In the absence of Kohli, vice-captain Rahane led an injury-ravaged Indian team to a scintillating 2-1 series win in Australia.

The unlikely win in Australia gave rise to the debate if Kohli should be replaced by Rahane as India's Test captain. However, the former England skipper threw his weight behind Kohli, saying he is perfectly capable to lead his side to victory.

''On social media, every radio station, every television channel and every news channel, there are very deep discussions around what should happen. Captaining your country is very difficult and unfortunately this is the nature of the beast.

''It's one more distraction that Kohli doesn't need but he is, of course, capable of leading his side to a victory in the second Test to quieten things down a bit,'' Pietersen said.

The 40-year-old also feels the pressure will be on veteran English pacer Stuart Broad to perform in the second Test after James Anderson bowled a match-winning spell in the series opener.

''Whereas Anderson has now conquered each country he has played in, the one thing that Stuart Broad hasn't done is perform in India. His record – 10 wickets in six matches at an average of nearly 54 – isn’t spectacular at all.

''Anderson and Broad are hailed as an incredible partnership, and of course they have been, but this is the difference between the two,'' Pietersen said.

Broad, who was rested for the first Test as part of England's rotation policy, is set to play in the second game and Pietersen feels this series maybe the last chance for the pacer to create a legacy in India.

''If Broad wants to be globally recognised as a bowler that delivers in all conditions, he’s actually under quite a lot of pressure to perform in the second Test.

''Not only does replacing an in-form Anderson in the team bring its own demands, but it will also probably be his last chance to nail it in India. He is an experienced and wonderful bowler, though, so he has every chance.'' PTI APA BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watertec Launches a Range of AI enabled Smart Bathroom Solutions for the Indian Consumers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India Envisaged with the mission to replace substandard metal products with good quality Engineered Polymer products at affordable costs and that which would last longer, Watertec India Pvt. Ltd, e...

UPDATE 1-London stocks fall as UK GDP slumps a record 9.9% in 2020

Londons main stock indexes fell on Friday, as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last year due to nationwide shutdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.The data also showed Britains GDP grew 1.0 between Octobe...

Desperate to be a part of IPL season: Joe Root

Ahead of the second Test against India, England skipper Joe Root on Friday said he is desperate to be part of the Indian Premier League IPL and explained why he did not register for the 2021 edition of the tournament. At some point of my ca...

Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants

Lufthansa has terminated the services of 103 India-based flight attendants after they allegedly sought job assurance from the management while the German airlines group had offered them leave without pay option for two years,sources close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021