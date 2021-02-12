'Where's the empathy', asks Jwala Gutta over 'racist replies' on social media post about demise of grandmother

Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala is appalled over receiving "racist" comments on her social media post in which she mourned the demise of her grandmother. Paying tribute to her late grandmother, Jwala on Friday shared a post on Twitter and wrote: "Ammaama passed away in China on d eve of CNY! My mom use 2 visit her every month but for past year she couldn't because of covid. how dis covid has made us realise how important it is 2 be in present do whatever v can for our loved ones whenever v can! Happy new year."

She later shared a picture of a reply by a user on her tweet that read: "Covid or Chinese virus?". Along with the picture, Gutta wrote: "This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!!" In another tweet, Gutta then pointed out the "racist replies" and asked: "What has happened to us as a society".

"I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies.... and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus.... What has happened to us as a society...where's the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders?? Shameful!" she wrote. (ANI)

