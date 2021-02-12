Left Menu

Golf-Ladies European Tour to have nine new events in 2021

The Ladies European Tour (LET) on Friday announced 27 events for the 2021 season, featuring nine new additions, and a record prize purse of 19 million euros ($23.00 million).

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:40 IST
Golf-Ladies European Tour to have nine new events in 2021

The Ladies European Tour (LET) on Friday announced 27 events for the 2021 season, featuring nine new additions, and a record prize purse of 19 million euros ($23.00 million). The prize money has increased by 2 million euros compared with last season, the LET said in a statement https://ladieseuropeantour.com/blog/ladies-european-tour-announce-record-breaking-2021-schedule.

The Aramco Team Series, comprising four events to be held in New York, London, Singapore and Jeddah, is the latest addition to the calendar. "The LET is dedicated to supporting our members and growing the game of golf to new and existing markets," said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

The 2021 season is scheduled to begin at the South African Women's Open from May 13-16. ($1 = 0.8261 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause - data

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys movement has received bitcoin donations worth nearly 300,000 this year, outstripping the total amount it was given in the cryptocurrency in 2020 at the prices at the time, according to a data analysis. ...

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year - UN agencies

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year without urgent intervention amid soaring rates of severe malnutrition driven by war and the coronavirus pandemic, four U.N. agencies said on Friday. The warnings com...

Forex reserves down by USD 6.24 bn to USD 583.945 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves declined by a massive USD 6.24 billion to reach USD 583.945 billion in the week ended February 5, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a record high of USD 590.185 ...

Rugby-Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sundays Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his sides tournament hopes alive.Sexton and Rya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021