Soccer-Lyon face Brondy, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondy in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw. Manchester City will meet Fiorentina, Barcelona entertain Fortuna Hjorring and Paris St Germain have been drawn against Sparta Prague.

Last season's finalists Wolfsburg face Norwegian side LSK Kvinner, while Bayern Munich face Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt. The two-legged last-16 ties will be played on March 3-4 and 10-11.

Draw: Wolfsburg v LSK Kvinner

Barcelona v Fortuna Hjorring Rosengard v St Polten

BIIK-Kazygurt v Bayern Munich Manchester City v Fiorentina

Sparta Prague v Paris St Germain Lyon v Brondby

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

