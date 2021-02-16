Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon face Brondy, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

The two-legged last-16 ties will be played on March 3-4 and 10-11. Draw: Wolfsburg v LSK Kvinner Barcelona v Fortuna Hjorring Rosengard v St Polten BIIK-Kazygurt v Bayern Munich Manchester City v Fiorentina Sparta Prague v Paris St Germain Lyon v Brondby Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:46 IST
Soccer-Lyon face Brondy, Chelsea play Atletico in Women's Champions League last-16

Seven-times champions and holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Brondy in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid following Tuesday's draw. Manchester City will meet Fiorentina, Barcelona entertain Fortuna Hjorring and Paris St Germain have been drawn against Sparta Prague.

Last season's finalists Wolfsburg face Norwegian side LSK Kvinner, while Bayern Munich face Kazakhstan's BIIK Kazygurt. The two-legged last-16 ties will be played on March 3-4 and 10-11.

Draw: Wolfsburg v LSK Kvinner

Barcelona v Fortuna Hjorring Rosengard v St Polten

BIIK-Kazygurt v Bayern Munich Manchester City v Fiorentina

Sparta Prague v Paris St Germain Lyon v Brondby

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pocket HRMS continues its award-winning streak at World HRD Congress 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a great and thrilling start to 2021, Indias leading cloud-based SaaS HR management software, Pocket HRMS, has been adjudged as the Best HRMS Software in one of the first physical mega HR event o...

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...

Galgotias University Pledges to Implement the National Education Policy 2020 Fully

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirGalgotias University, Greater Noida organising a two days National level Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 A Gateway to Academic Excellence on 17th and 18th February 2021 is being organise...

At the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation, but today India's fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world was worried about Indias situation, but today Indias fight against coronavirus is inspiring the entire world. PM Modi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021