Left Menu

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2021 04:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 04:26 IST
Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. "It was the game we wanted, the game we needed," Klopp told reporters. "Leipzig can be a real monster, they overrun teams, they are really physical and tonight we controlled them in an exceptional way. We forced them to make mistakes. I am happy with the performance."

Liverpool, who had won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title last season, have struggled for form in recent weeks. Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left them in sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Klopp then had to shoot down speculation earlier this week that he could leave the Premier League champions and pledged to turn their season around. His team did just that on Tuesday, scoring twice in five minutes with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to carry a big advantage into their return leg on March 10.

"We played a really good game and we got the result we deserved," Klopp said. "We defended really well and had good recovery. It was a tough game with only two days since the last one. "It's only the first leg, we know that but a lot of people were waiting for us to slip again," the German added. "For two years we were really good and this year we have problems, that's fine. A lot of people expected us to slip again but the boys didn't."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run

Liverpools Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on target to snap a three-match losing run as their side stunned RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on Tuesday. Juergen Klopp has written off his teams chances of winnin...

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpools 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. It was the game we wanted, the ...

Soccer-Majestic Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the quarter-finals.Lionel...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

Myanmars military junta promised on Tuesday that there would be an election and it would hand over power as police filed an additional charge against toppled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.It also defended its Feb. 1 seizure of power, denyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021