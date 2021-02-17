Tennis-Medvedev pleased to outlast 'Duracell battery' Rublev

Russian Daniil Medvedev feels Wednesday's win over compatriot Andrey Rublev was his best showing at the 2021 Australian Open and the fourth seed was particularly pleased with how he managed to tire out his opponent who seemingly runs on "battery". ATP Finals champion Medvedev defeated friend Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 in sweltering conditions during the afternoon on Rod Laver Arena, for his fourth straight-sets win against the seventh seed in as many career matches on the ATP Tour.

Asked if it was his best win so far at this year's tournament, Medvedev said: "Definitely." "Andrey at this moment was on fire... he was definitely for me one of the favourites to go far in this tournament.

"To win this match in three sets, especially how physical it was, was (an) amazing level from me, and I'm really happy about it." Medvedev and Rublev, who is two years younger to the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, rose up through the ranks together, playing against each other on the junior circuit and two weeks ago combined to help Russia win the ATP Cup title.

Both players appeared to be suffering from cramps during the match and following his win Medvedev needed a massage on his left thigh before proceeding to his on-court interview. Rublev won a gruelling 43-shot rally in the sixth game of the second set before he slumped down beside his towel on the side of the court.

Despite what the scoreline might suggest, Medvedev felt the match was "high-quality" and said he would have no problem to go out for a drink or dinner with Rublev later on Wednesday. "Both of us were (cramping)," Medvedev told reporters. "It's the first time to be honest I saw Andrey that tired, so good from my side because he's practising with his coach, I think, five hours per day non-stop, never tired.

"We always laugh about him, that he's like a battery, like Duracell or something. I actually managed to get him tired. "It was the first really hot day... I was cramping a little bit at the end, but seeing the shape Andrey was, and he's one of the most physical guys on tour, it's just normal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)