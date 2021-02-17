Left Menu

Siraj's reaction to Ashwin's ton amplifies what team sport is about: Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar "enjoyed" Mohammed Siraj's reaction which came after Ravichandran Ashwin completed his century in the second Test against England in Chennai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:24 IST
Siraj's reaction to Ashwin's ton amplifies what team sport is about: Tendulkar
Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar "enjoyed" Mohammed Siraj's reaction which came after Ravichandran Ashwin completed his century in the second Test against England in Chennai. Former batsman further lauded Siraj and said this is what team sport is about.

As Ashwin scored his 100th run in the second innings, Siraj, who was at the other end of the crease, was seen punching in the air and celebrating it like he himself scored a century. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs in the second innings and scalped eight wickets in the game as India defeated visitors by a hefty margin of 317-run at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, "@mdsirajofficial's reaction to @ashwinravi99 getting to his century was very interesting & I thoroughly enjoyed that. This is what Team Sport is all about.... enjoying and being a part of your teammates' success. Proud of you Siraj & #TeamIndia!"

Ashwin retweeted Tendulkar's tweet and said "@mdsirajofficial has been nothing but a team man."India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1.

India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England and the third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha guv seeks information from govt on speaker's election

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari has sought to know from the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment when it plans to hold election for a new speaker ofthe legislative assembly, sources said on Wednesday.The speakers post is lying vacant after...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls as big tech slides; Fed minutes in focus

The Nasdaq fell on Wednesday led by a slide in shares of technology-related companies as investors rotated out of growth stocks, while awaiting the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserves January meeting later in the day. Shares in...

Silver monolith appears in Congo, prompting suspicion and selfies

A roundabout in Democratic Republic of Congos capital Kinshasa has become the latest site occupied by a mystery monolith after similar objects in the United States and elsewhere caught the fancy of science-fiction fans. On Wednesday morning...

Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from March 1

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur is set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021