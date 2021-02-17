Siraj's reaction to Ashwin's ton amplifies what team sport is about: Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar "enjoyed" Mohammed Siraj's reaction which came after Ravichandran Ashwin completed his century in the second Test against England in Chennai. Former batsman further lauded Siraj and said this is what team sport is about.

As Ashwin scored his 100th run in the second innings, Siraj, who was at the other end of the crease, was seen punching in the air and celebrating it like he himself scored a century. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs in the second innings and scalped eight wickets in the game as India defeated visitors by a hefty margin of 317-run at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Taking to Twitter Tendulkar wrote, "@mdsirajofficial's reaction to @ashwinravi99 getting to his century was very interesting & I thoroughly enjoyed that. This is what Team Sport is all about.... enjoying and being a part of your teammates' success. Proud of you Siraj & #TeamIndia!"

Ashwin retweeted Tendulkar's tweet and said "@mdsirajofficial has been nothing but a team man."India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India. New Zealand has already qualified for the final while Australia can qualify ahead of India and England if the ongoing series is drawn or if England wins 2-1.

India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England and the third Test will begin from February 24 and it will be a day-night affair in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

