Sevilla Sporting Director feels Messi will stay at Barcelona

Sevilla FC Sporting Director Monchi on Friday said that he feels that Lionel Messi will "come to some sort of agreement" with Barcelona and will continue with the club.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:22 IST
Sevilla FC Sporting Director Monchi . Image Credit: ANI

Sevilla FC Sporting Director Monchi on Friday said that he feels that Lionel Messi will "come to some sort of agreement" with Barcelona and will continue with the club. Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a fallout after the striker had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, the Argentine stayed with the club as he did not want to settle matters in court.

But since then, there has been a lot of speculations regarding his future and he has been linked to various clubs, including Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Manchester City. "I think Messi is very important for the Spanish league, but I also think that the Spanish league has got the capacity to continue and be a competitive and interesting league despite the fact that Messi or other players will leave. As far as the question of whether Messi is going to stay or not, I am not 100 percent sure about that. But I think at the end of the day, this is my personal opinion, I think he will come to some sort of agreement and I think Messi will stay at Barcelona, this is my personal opinion," Monchi said during a virtual press conference.

Sevilla suffered a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Commenting on the same, Monchi said his team should forget about the first leg match and go into the second leg thinking that they need to win the game by two goals. "I think we should forget the first leg and go to Dortmund, thinking it is just one match and we got to win it by two goals. We will consider it as a single match and it will start as 1-0 and we have to score two goals to win," he said.

However, there is time for the second leg match and currently, Sevilla is gearing up for the match against Barcelona in the LaLiga, set to take place on Saturday. "When you play against Barcelona, everyone is a threat because they are all very good players. If you are not playing at your 100 percent, Barcelona could win the match at any moment. We are talking about very top-level players. So, in matches like these, you have to be 100 percent in both, attacking and defending," Monchi said.

Catch LaLiga action Live on Facebook Watch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

