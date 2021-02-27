Left Menu

Sports Ministry restores recognition of Gymnastics Federation of India

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to restore the recognition of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:07 IST
Sports Ministry Logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to restore the recognition of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF).

In a letter to the GFI president, the Sports Ministry mentioned that the elections of two office bearers -- Sudhir Mittal (President) and Kaushik Bidiwala (Treasurer) -- for the term 2019- 2023 have been taken on record of the Ministry. The letter also mentioned that the decision on the acceptance of the election of S Shanti Kumar Singh as general secretary will be taken after Manipur High Court's judgment in the writ petition filed by S Shanti Kumar Singh. Further, the election of Parmeshwar Prajapat as executive Member will be accepted by the Department subject to verification of NOC and other facts from his employer.

"Upon consideration of the entire matter. it has also been decided to restore the recognition of GFI with immediate effect, upto 31.12.2021," the letter read in order to promote and development of sports of gymnastics in the country. "It has been noticed that constitution, MoA of the GFI needs to be aligned with the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (Sports Code) Accordingly, the Federation is required to make categorical affirmation of the provisions of the Sports Code in its constitution withal 6 months so as to bring the same fully in line with the Sports Code," it added.

The Sports Ministry said the office bearers of the federation shall invariably be appointed by election as per the Model Election Guidelines issued by the Ministry. The GFI shall also give at least two months advance notice to the Government for any change in its constitution and a copy of the proposed changes should be sent along with the notice.

The Sports Ministry also warned that the recognition may be withdrawn if any of the terms and conditions of the recognitions are violated or its own constitution is violated. (ANI)

