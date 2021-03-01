Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:31 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Report: Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, $25 million contract extension that includes a fifth-year option for $10 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-KC-DOZIER, Field Level Media - - - -

BASKETBALL NBA

Sunday night's Bulls-Raptors game postponed Sunday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and host

Toronto Raptors in Tampa has been postponed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-CHI-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media

- - Jrue Holiday expected to return to Bucks' lineup

After missing the past 10 games, Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-HOLIDAY, Field Level Media

- - Kevin Durant to remain captain, draft All-Star team

While an injured left hamstring will keep Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant from playing in the All-Star Game on March 7, it won't prevent him from performing his main duty as captain: drafting a team. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DURANT, Field Level Media

- - Sunday game coverage: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. New York at Detroit, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday game coverage: No. 8 Villanova at Butler, Noon Michigan State at Maryland, 2 p.m. No. 9 Iowa at No. 4 Ohio State, 4 p.m. South Florida at No. 12 Houston, 4 p.m. Pitt at NC State, 4 p.m. - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media\ - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: All-ACC CB Derion Kendrick off team at Clemson Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, is no longer with the team, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-CLEM-KENDRICK, Field Level Media - - - -

HOCKEY NHL Sunday game coverage: Boston at N.Y. Rangers, Noon Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

ATP roundup Recapping play at Singapore; Montpellier, France; Cordoba, Argentina.

TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF WGC-Workday Championship

Coverage of the fourth round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida. GOLF-PGA-WGC-WORKDAY, Field Level Media

- - PGA Puerto Rico Open

Coverage of the fourth round of the PGA's Puerto Rico Open. GOLF-PGA-PUERTO-RICO, Field Level Media

- - Gainbridge LPGA

Coverage of the fourth round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida. GOLF-LPGA-GAINBRIDGE, Field Level Media

- - Champions Cologuard Classic

Coverage of the third round of the PGA Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz. GOLF-CHAMP-COLOGUARD, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami, 3:30 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE:

FIFAe Club World Cup, CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Season XV World Championship Rocket League Championship Series X -- Winter North American Major

Call of Duty League -- Stage 1, Week 3 LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division - - - -

