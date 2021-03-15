Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3 PM EDT on Sunday, March 14

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-COVID-19, Field Level Media - - Game coverage: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:35 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3 PM EDT on Sunday, March 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL Spring training roundup

Game details from all the action in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-SPRING-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Lakers G Alex Caruso lands in concussion protocol

The Los Angeles Lakers placed guard Alex Caruso in the concussion protocol on Sunday, two days after his head hit the floor in a 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CARUSO, Field Level Media

- - Eligible members of Pelicans receive COVID-19 vaccine

Some members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-COVID-19, Field Level Media

- - Game coverage: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9 p.m. - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NCAA Tournament Selection show, 6 p.m.

Report: Miami freshman Earl Timberlake to transfer Miami freshman forward Earl Timberlake will transfer, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MIA-TIMBERLAKE, Field Level Media - -

Report: No teams out of NCAA Tournament consideration due to COVID No team has notified the NCAA Tournament selection committee that it won't be able to compete in the tournament because of COVID-19, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NCAA-TOURNAMENT, Field Level Media - - Game coverage: Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate, noon SEC final: No. 6 Alabama vs. LSU, 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 final: VCU vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m. AAC final: No. 7 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 3:15 p.m. Big Ten final: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - FOOTBALL

NFL Report: K Dustin Hopkins to return to Washington

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-HOPKINS, Field Level Media

- - Report: Texans send LB to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

The Houston Texans agreed to send Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson in a swap of defensive players, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-MIA-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to three-year deal

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards have agreed to a three-year, $11.5 million deal for him to return to the team, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-EDWARDS, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Texans acquire OT Cannon from Patriots

The Houston Texans have traded for New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, exchanging 2021 draft selections in fourth round, fifth round and sixth round, according to league sources. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-NEP-CANNON, Field Level Media

- - - - HOCKEY

NHL Game coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

- - Islanders captain Anders Lee placed on long-term IR

The New York Islanders placed captain Anders Lee on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-LEE, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP roundup

Coverage of tennis action: ATP -- Dota, Qatar; Marseilles, France; Santiago, Chile

TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF The Players Championship

Coverage of the fourth round of The Players Championship. GOLF-PGA-THEPLAYERS, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday event coverage: Dota -- EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 CS:GO -- DreamHack Open March 2021: North America LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MEDIA-Facebook conducting behind-the-scenes study of doubts expressed by U.S. users about vaccines - WaPo

-- Source link httpswapo.st3qMVkhs-- Note Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.Police took action after the protesters flouted so...

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district,...

Suvendu, TMC locks horn over legacy of Nandigram movement

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his mentor turned adversary, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in the Nandigram assembly seat, on Sunday locked horns with his former party seeking to appropriate the legacy of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021