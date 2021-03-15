Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3 PM EDT on Sunday, March 14
Game coverage: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
BASEBALL Spring training roundup
Game details from all the action in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-SPRING-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
- - - - BASKETBALL
NBA Lakers G Alex Caruso lands in concussion protocol
The Los Angeles Lakers placed guard Alex Caruso in the concussion protocol on Sunday, two days after his head hit the floor in a 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-CARUSO, Field Level Media
- - Eligible members of Pelicans receive COVID-19 vaccine
Some members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the team said Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-COVID-19, Field Level Media
- -
COLLEGE BASKETBALL NCAA Tournament Selection show, 6 p.m.
Report: Miami freshman Earl Timberlake to transfer Miami freshman forward Earl Timberlake will transfer, ESPN reported Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MIA-TIMBERLAKE, Field Level Media - -
Report: No teams out of NCAA Tournament consideration due to COVID No team has notified the NCAA Tournament selection committee that it won't be able to compete in the tournament because of COVID-19, ESPN reported Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NCAAB-NCAA-TOURNAMENT, Field Level Media - - Game coverage: Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate, noon SEC final: No. 6 Alabama vs. LSU, 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 final: VCU vs. St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m. AAC final: No. 7 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 3:15 p.m. Big Ten final: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
- - - - FOOTBALL
NFL Report: K Dustin Hopkins to return to Washington
Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-HOPKINS, Field Level Media
- - Report: Texans send LB to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson
The Houston Texans agreed to send Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson in a swap of defensive players, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-MIA-TRADE, Field Level Media
- - Reports: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to three-year deal
The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards have agreed to a three-year, $11.5 million deal for him to return to the team, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-EDWARDS, Field Level Media
- - Reports: Texans acquire OT Cannon from Patriots
The Houston Texans have traded for New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, exchanging 2021 draft selections in fourth round, fifth round and sixth round, according to league sources. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-NEP-CANNON, Field Level Media
- - - - HOCKEY
NHL Game coverage: Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m. Dallas at Columbus, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
- - Islanders captain Anders Lee placed on long-term IR
The New York Islanders placed captain Anders Lee on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-NYI-LEE, Field Level Media
- - - - MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. - - - -
TENNIS ATP roundup
Coverage of tennis action: ATP -- Dota, Qatar; Marseilles, France; Santiago, Chile
TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -
GOLF The Players Championship
Coverage of the fourth round of The Players Championship. GOLF-PGA-THEPLAYERS, Field Level Media
- - - - ESPORTS
Sunday event coverage: Dota -- EPIC League Season 3 Division 1 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 CS:GO -- DreamHack Open March 2021: North America LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) - - - -
