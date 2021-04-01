Left Menu

Leonardo Bonucci tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus on Thursday announced that Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:19 IST
Leonardo Bonucci (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus on Thursday announced that Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for coronavirus. The Serie A side said the player was tested upon returning from the Italian national team and the result came back positive.

"Leonardo Bonucci, upon returning from the Italian national team, this morning underwent a diagnostic molecular test for COVID-19 which came back positive. The player has already been placed in home isolation," the club said in a statement. Italy defeated Lithuania 2-0 in the World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday. Soon after the match, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had issued a statement, saying that four staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Following the last screening of the entire team group carried out according to the UEFA Protocol by molecular test on Monday 29 March in Sofia (Bulgaria), which resulted negative for all tested subjects, on the morning of Tuesday 30 March one of the members of the coaching staff complained mild symptoms. As a precaution, the person indicated was immediately isolated and did not follow the team to the next trip to Lithuania," FIGC said in a statement in Italian. "Upon his return to Italy, the subject underwent a molecular test today, the result of which was reported positive in the early afternoon. Therefore, subsequently, the other staff members who had maintained close relationships were also isolated in Vilnius (Lithuania) and immediately subjected to a new molecular test, the result of which for three of them was communicated positive in the minutes following the conclusion of the Lithuania-Italy match. Of course, all positive subjects were excluded from the delegation," it added. (ANI)

