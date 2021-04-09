Left Menu

Rugby-Women's Six Nations trialling 'smart ball'

The Gilbert x Sportable smart ball, which has a microchip embedded within it, will feature in further trials during the 2021 Championship, organisers said on Friday. "The new technology will provide a completely new perspective on player skill and decision making by providing key analysis on the speed of passes, hang-time of box kicks, restarts and distances of kicks," a statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:19 IST
Rugby-Women's Six Nations trialling 'smart ball'

While probably of little comfort to Scotland's players, every movement of the ball during last week's Women's Six Nations thrashing at the hands of England was electronically tracked. The match at Doncaster was the first in international tests to use 'smart ball technology' -- allowing precise measurements of every pass, kick and the total distance the ball travelled.

For the record the ball clocked up 3,490 metres with the longest pass being 13.7 metres and the fastest pass measured at 27.2 mph. The most important statistic, as far as England were concerned, was that they won the game 52-10. The Gilbert x Sportable smart ball, which has a microchip embedded within it, will feature in further trials during the 2021 Championship, organisers said on Friday.

"The new technology will provide a completely new perspective on player skill and decision making by providing key analysis on the speed of passes, hang-time of box kicks, restarts and distances of kicks," a statement said. "The aim of this additional insight is to provide coaches and players with an empirical tool to track and develop individual technical skill sets."

While the data is currently being compiled and handed to coaching staff, further trials of the smart ball could provide on-screen graphics for television viewers. Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said it was an "exciting" development for the game.

"We are constantly looking to break boundaries, take rugby to new levels and introduce innovative tools which we believe will enhance the development of the game as a whole and allow players and coaches to dial into intricate analysis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...

Country star Kane Brown books every NBA arena in US for tour

American singer Kane Brown has announced his Blessed Free tour in the fall, which comes with the underlying assumption that the US will be mostly blessedly COVID-free by the time the outing kicks off in indoor arenas on October 1. Accordin...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of the second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its nee...

Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UKs Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021