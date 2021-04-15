Left Menu

From April 18, the 7

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:52 IST
Star Plus to telecast IPL matches every Sunday, beginning April 18
Mumbai Indians is looking to make it six wins this year. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

From April 18, the 7:00 PM matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be aired on Star Plus, every Sunday. The first match to be aired on Star Plus will be the much anticipated Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings encounter, the 11th match of the 60 fixtures that the IPL 2021 comprises.

The final of the IPL will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will also be telecast on Star Plus. The IPL 2021 began on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener.

RCB won the first match of the IPL 2021 season by two wickets. So far, six matches have been played this season with RCB sitting at the top of the points table after winning their first two games. Wednesday's RCB-SRH encounter finally saw Glenn Maxwell come to the party as he scored a fifty to take RCB close to the 150-run mark. Speaking after the game, the Australia all-rounder said he is enjoying playing in the Virat Kohli-led side as he has the likes of AB de Villiers coming in to bat behind him. And this allows him to bat freely.

Later on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

