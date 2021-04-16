Left Menu

Seville could fill in for Bilbao to host Euro 2020 games

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:53 IST
Seville could fill in for Bilbao to host Euro 2020 games

The Spanish soccer federation has offered Seville as an alternative host city for this year's European Championship if UEFA rules out using Bilbao as planned.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said Friday he has put forward La Cartuja Stadium in the southern Andalusia region as an alternative to San Mamés Stadium.

Last week, the federation announced that the current pandemic situation in Bilbao made it impossible for fans to be allowed into matches based on the regulations established by health authorities in the northern Basque Country region.

“With all my respect for what Bilbao has done, it is facing many difficulties and it would be terrible for another country to get the host city,” Rubiales said. “La Cartuja would be a magnificent site ... and the first option if Bilbao is finally discarded.” The federation told The Associated Press that it would be up to regional authorities in Andalusia to decide whether fans could potentially be allowed into games in Seville.

Currently, there are no fans allowed into league or national team matches anywhere in Spain.

A Basque Country region spokesman said Friday that the local government has “not received any direct notification from UEFA” of a change of plans.

“If they changed their opinion, and we have to see if they do, then they would inform us. And if they did, they would have to give us an explanation,” regional official Bingen Zupiria said.

Other host cities for the tournament to be held around Europe between June 11 and July 11 have given assurances to UEFA that spectators will be allowed into stadiums.

A UEFA decision on Bilbao is expected soon.

La Cartuja Stadium is a publicly owned stadium run by Andalusia's regional government. The stadium, which has a running track around the field, can hold 60,000 fans. Seville's biggest soccer clubs, Sevilla and Real Betis, each have their own stadiums in the same city.

The stadium is set to host a second Copa del Rey final this month when Barcelona plays Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. It also hosted the delayed 2020 final two weeks ago, when Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao. No fans have been allowed to attend either final.

UEFA has used another stadium in Seville, Sevilla's Sánchez Pizjuán, as a replacement venue after the home team was eliminated from the Champions League. It hosted both legs of the Chelsea-Porto quarterfinal matchup because of travel restrictions between England and Portugal.

San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao is scheduled to host Spain's Group E games against Sweden, Poland and Slovakia as well as one match in the round of 16.

The Basque Country region around Bilbao has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in Spain. On Thursday, the region reported 358 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, compared to 225 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Seville's Andalusia region. Above 200 cases per 100,000 is considered high risk by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a delay in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada had earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 dos...

COVID-19 situation in Bengal worrisome, people should follow norms, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

By Ujjwal Roy West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is worrisome and that people should show more fervour in following COVID-19 guidelines.Speaking to ANI, Dhankhar said, The situation...

Kremlin lays out counter-sanctions to U.S. envoy, but leaves door open to dialogue

The Kremlin unveiled its retaliatory measures to the U.S ambassador to Moscow on Friday, denouncing Washingtons latest round of sanctions as unacceptable even as it left the door open to dialogue.The United States on Thursday blacklisted Ru...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab Kings

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Friday.Punjab Kings KL Rahul run out Ravindra Jadeja 5 Mayank Agarwal b D Chahar 0 Chris Gayle c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 10 Deepak Hooda c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021