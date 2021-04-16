Left Menu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council meeting on Friday decided to send a legal team to look into the administrative activities of the Bihar Cricket Association apart from issuing a warning letter to the president after the state body refused to pay heed to the board's warning to not host the Bihar Cricket League (BCL).

BCCI to send legal team to look into administrative activities of Bihar Cricket Association
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with President Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ BCCI twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council meeting on Friday decided to send a legal team to look into the administrative activities of the Bihar Cricket Association apart from issuing a warning letter to the president after the state body refused to pay heed to the board's warning to not host the Bihar Cricket League (BCL).

While the BCCI has decided against forming an ad-hoc committee, the BCA has also been asked to submit a compliance certificate that their constitution is in line with the order of the Supreme Court. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the meeting said: "While a warning letter has been sent to the BCA President for going against the order of the BCCI and hosting the T20 league, a legal team is also being sent to Bihar to look into the functioning of the association.

"This apart, BCA has also been asked to submit compliance certificate in the next 15 days because so far they have been enjoying privileges of a member without abiding by the order of the Supreme Court." IPL petitioner Aditya Verma had on Friday afternoon requested the board to form an ad-hoc committee to help solve the current mess in Bihar cricket.

In a letter to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the Apex Council members, the Cricket Association of Bihar Secretary Verma has requested for the formation of an ad-hoc committee for the betterment of cricket in Bihar. He has sighted the gross illegal administrative policies that are being followed under BCA chief Rakesh Tiwary since September 29, 2019 including the organisation of the T20 league despite mails from the BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin warning the BCA against hosting the T20 league.

In his defence, BCA chief Tiwari said that it was a case of misunderstanding due to the lack of communication from the BCCI after the initial letter asking whether all rules had been followed. Verma has said that not getting a reply from BCCI didn't mean it was a go-ahead and the BCA officials must be punished while the participants can be forgiven as they were misinformed about BCCI's approval.

"Not getting a reply does not mean permission to go ahead and host the tournament. They should have waited for a reply. Action must be taken against the officials by BCCI as it will otherwise set a bad precedent. The players can be forgiven as they were misinformed by BCA officials that the league had BCCI's approval," he explained. BCA conducted the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) in Patna from March 20-26. The showpiece event featured five teams Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators Patna Pilots, Angika Avengers, and Bhagalpur Bulls. (ANI)

