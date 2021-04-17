IPL 2021: With eye on rising Covid-19 cases, Buttler urges people to stay at home

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday urged everyone to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The Royals shared a GIF of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, where he is seen joining his hands and urging people to stay at home. "Jos wants to say something," Royals wrote as the caption.

Rajasthan Royals has played two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL so far, winning one and losing one. Sanju Samson-led side registered a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Buttler recorded scores of 25 and 2 against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609. The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

