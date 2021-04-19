FIFA says it disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:21 IST
FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the breakaway competition called the European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.
"Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures," FIFA said in a statement.
