Left Menu

Soccer-After previous failures to launch, breakaway league sets a course

As a result, the top four European leagues - Spain, Germany, England and Italy - would be guaranteed four places in the group stage from the 2018-19 season. Sunday's launch of the Super League came hours before UEFA is due to sign off on its own plans for an expanded and restructured 36-team Champions League on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:27 IST
Soccer-After previous failures to launch, breakaway league sets a course

The move by 12 of Europe's top clubs to launch a Super League on Sunday has kicked off what is likely to be a bitter struggle for control of the game but the idea of a breakaway competition has been bubbling away for more than 20 years. Top clubs from England, Spain and Italy announced the breakaway competition to rival UEFA Champions League, with the plans being condemned by soccer authorities, political leaders and former players.

In 1998, Milan-based sports marketing group Media Partners held talks with leading clubs, including AC Milan and Manchester United, seeking to build support for a breakaway league. Global soccer body FIFA threatened national associations, clubs and players with suspension if they linked up with the proposed competition.

UEFA finally killed off the plan by expanding the Champions League, offering clubs a greater slice of TV and sponsorship revenue, and upping prize money. The idea resurfaced in 2009 as Real Madrid's Florentino Perez, who had returned for a second stint as president, criticised UEFA's handling of the Champions League and called for teams to work with the body to ensure top clubs always play each other.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said at the time that the Super League could become a reality in 10 years. "I'm not sure 100% that I'm right but I feel inside our game there are some voices behind the scenes coming up to do something about that, especially if the rules become too restrictive for these clubs," he had said.

UEFA announced significant changes to the Champions League in 2016, saying they had managed to "keep it in the family" after staving off the threat of a breakaway league. As a result, the top four European leagues - Spain, Germany, England and Italy - would be guaranteed four places in the group stage from the 2018-19 season.

Sunday's launch of the Super League came hours before UEFA is due to sign off on its own plans for an expanded and restructured 36-team Champions League on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centenarian lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbaiah dead

Renowned lexicographer, Kannada writer, and critic Professor Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah are no more, family sources said here.He was 107.Prof Venkatasubbaiah, fondly addressed as GV, was suffering from renal problems for the past few days and w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South African variant may break through Pfizer vaccine protection, Israeli study saysThe coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can break through the protection provided by...

PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 1130 am on Monday. PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatm...

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 1130 am on Monday, officials said. The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021