Soccer-Bayern reject Super League, praise Champions League as world's best

Bayern Munich on Tuesday rejected plans for a Super League, throwing their weight behind the Champions League and calling it the world's best club competition.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:22 IST
Soccer-Bayern reject Super League, praise Champions League as world's best

Bayern Munich on Tuesday rejected plans for a Super League, throwing their weight behind the Champions League and calling it the world's best club competition. Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, kicking off what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue with European soccer's governing body UEFA and world soccer's FIFA.

"Our members and fans reject the Super League," said Bayern President Herbert Hainer in a statement. "It is our wish as Bayern and our aim that European clubs live this wonderfully emotional competition - the Champions League -- and develop it together with UEFA. Bayern say 'No' to the Super League."

The renegade clubs - six from the English Premier League plus three each from Spain and Italy - will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues. No German or French club is involved in the initiative which is backed by U.S. investment bank JP Morgan, providing a 3.5 billion euro ($4.22 billion) grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

Germany's Football Association has demanded a ban of all 12 clubs, including their youth teams, from all competitions until they reconsider. "In the name of the board I can confirm that Bayern will not be taking part in the Super League," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"Bayern stands in solidarity with the Bundesliga," Rummenigge said. "It was and always is a great joy to be able to play in the Champions League as representatives for Germany. For Bayern the Champions League is the world's best club competition."

