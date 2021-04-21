Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST
Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics: Group E
Japan Canada
Great Britain Chile
Group F China
Brazil Zambia
Netherlands Group G
Sweden USA
Australia New Zealand
The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6. The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Great Britain
- Sweden
- New Zealand
- Japan
- Canada
- Brazil
ALSO READ
New Zealand-Australia travel bubble to start on April 19
BRIEF-Air New Zealand Says Will Recommence Travel To Nine Ports In Australia
New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia on April 19
BRIEF-Air New Zealand Announces Ramp Up Of Flights Between Certain Locations In Australia & New Zealand
Wipro appoints Sarah Adam-Gedge as MD for Australia, New Zealand