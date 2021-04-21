Left Menu

Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST
Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics: Group E

Japan Canada

Great Britain Chile

Group F China

Brazil Zambia

Netherlands Group G

Sweden USA

Australia New Zealand

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6. The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.

