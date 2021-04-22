Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula E moves Mexico City race to Puebla

Valencia in Spain hosts two more this weekend, followed by Monaco in May. Puebla will host two races on June 19 and 20, followed by New York's Brooklyn on July 10-11, London's ExCeL centre on July 24-25 and Berlin on Aug. 14 and 15. Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez had been Formula E's venue in the country but the facilities are being used as a COVID-19 field hospital.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:34 IST
Motor racing-Formula E moves Mexico City race to Puebla

The Mexican city of Puebla will replace Mexico City on Formula E's 2021 calendar with rounds in Marrakesh and the Chilean capital Santiago cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday. New York, London and Berlin will each host two ePrix to complete a 15-race seventh season -- the biggest yet for the electric series but still subject to travel restrictions -- taking in eight cities on three continents.

The season opened with a partial calendar in place starting with two races in Saudi Arabia and continuing with two in Rome. Valencia in Spain hosts two more this weekend, followed by Monaco in May. Puebla will host two races on June 19 and 20, followed by New York's Brooklyn on July 10-11, London's ExCeL centre on July 24-25 and Berlin on Aug. 14 and 15.

Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez had been Formula E's venue in the country but the facilities are being used as a COVID-19 field hospital. Formula E was unable to race in London last year because the ExCeL centre, through which the track will run in an indoor/outdoor layout, was converted into a temporary Nightingale hospital.

Morocco's Marrakesh round had been scheduled for May 22, with Santiago due to host a double-header on June 5-6, on the original calendar. Formula E said events planned for Santiago, the Chinese resort of Sanya and Seoul would be rescheduled for season eight with spectators.

"It’s a massive achievement by all to release the full calendar for this season," said series co-founder Alberto Longo in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs order Russia to cut more embassy staff in worsening spy row

The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered Russia to remove more of its diplomatic staff from Prague in an escalation of the worst dispute between the two countries in decades. Moscow said it would swiftly respond. The spy row flared on Saturda...

Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment. Speaking at a summ...

Czech government sees re-opening of shops, some services on May 3

The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current favourable trend in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.Havlicek said on Twitter after a government meet...

SCBA moves SC, says HCs best suited to deal COVID-19 issues at local levels

A lawyers body Thursday moved the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of prevailing grim pandemic situation in the country, urging it to allow various high courts to deal with the COVID-19 related issues at local level saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021