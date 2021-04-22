Motor racing-Formula E moves Mexico City race to Puebla

The Mexican city of Puebla will replace Mexico City on Formula E's 2021 calendar with rounds in Marrakesh and the Chilean capital Santiago cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday. New York, London and Berlin will each host two ePrix to complete a 15-race seventh season -- the biggest yet for the electric series but still subject to travel restrictions -- taking in eight cities on three continents.

The season opened with a partial calendar in place starting with two races in Saudi Arabia and continuing with two in Rome. Valencia in Spain hosts two more this weekend, followed by Monaco in May. Puebla will host two races on June 19 and 20, followed by New York's Brooklyn on July 10-11, London's ExCeL centre on July 24-25 and Berlin on Aug. 14 and 15.

Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez had been Formula E's venue in the country but the facilities are being used as a COVID-19 field hospital. Formula E was unable to race in London last year because the ExCeL centre, through which the track will run in an indoor/outdoor layout, was converted into a temporary Nightingale hospital.

Morocco's Marrakesh round had been scheduled for May 22, with Santiago due to host a double-header on June 5-6, on the original calendar. Formula E said events planned for Santiago, the Chinese resort of Sanya and Seoul would be rescheduled for season eight with spectators.

"It’s a massive achievement by all to release the full calendar for this season," said series co-founder Alberto Longo in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)