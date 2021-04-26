Left Menu

Cricket-ICC names qualified teams for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The final place in the tournament will be allocated to the winners of a qualifying event to be held by Jan. 31, 2022. "Cricket is a sport that is synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men's competition at Kuala Lumpur," Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST
Cricket-ICC names qualified teams for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and England have all qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as cricket returns to the event next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. Women's cricket will feature at the Games for the first time, and cricket for the second time, after a men's one-day international (ODI) competition, which was staged in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, was won by South Africa.

Athletes from the Caribbean represent their individual countries at the Games and a qualifying tournament for those nations will decide which team takes West Indies' spot. The final place in the tournament will be allocated to the winners of a qualifying event to be held by Jan. 31, 2022.

"Cricket is a sport that is synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men's competition at Kuala Lumpur," Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said. "The debut of women's T20 cricket will be a historic moment for Commonwealth Sport and a wonderful showcase for women’s sport across the world."

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will attract 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories, is scheduled to run from July 28-Aug. 8 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Hariga oil port

Libyas NOC has lifted force majeure on oil loadings from the eastern port of Hariga after settling a financing dispute with the new Government of National Unity GNU, it said on Monday, paving the way for higher output.National Oil Corporati...

South African cricket body says 'crisis has been averted'

Cricket South Africas interim board and decision-making members council say they have reached an agreement and a crisis has been averted after the government evoked a law to defund the federation and remove recognition for all the countrys ...

UK opposition leader Starmer says Johnson must explain lockdown comments

Britains Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain a newspaper report that he said he would rather see bodies piled high in their thousands than order a coronavirus third lockdown. I was asto...

Latin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages

Latin Americans, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to get vaccinated, a threat to the regions fragile economic recovery as lockdowns tighten amid a dangerous surge of infections and rising death tolls.The region of some 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021