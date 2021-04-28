Left Menu

Tennis-Federer to auction off Grand Slam memorabilia

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:40 IST
Millions of Roger Federer fans around the world might be salivating at the prospect of owning some mementos of the Swiss great's incredible career after he announced he is auctioning off a collection of personal items this summer. The 20-times Grand Slam champion, regarded by many as the greatest player ever to wield a tennis racket, is putting various items under the hammer in two sales in June and July at Christie's to raise money for his foundation.

A live auction taking place on June 23 will feature 20 lots, with each one reflecting one of Federer's Grand Slam titles. Prices will range from 3,000 pounds to 70,000 pounds ($97,146.00). Lots include the outfit and racket from Federer's 2009 French Open final victory over Robin Soderling which completed his career Grand Slam, including the shoes still coated in red Roland Garros clay dust.

Fans and collectors will also be able to bid for the 2007 kit and racket he used during the second of his three Wimbledon finals against career-long rival Rafa Nadal, including shoes decorated with Swiss flags denoting his Wimbledon titles. Federer's elegant white RF-emblazoned cardigan, worn before facing Britain's Andy Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final, is also up for grabs, as are the shoes he wore when winning his third successive Wimbledon in 2005 against Andy Roddick.

"Every piece in these auctions represents a moment in my tennis career and enables me to share a part of my personal archive with my fans around the world," Federer said. "More importantly, the proceeds will support The Roger Federer Foundation to help us continue to deliver educational resources to children in Africa and Switzerland."

A second online auction takes place in July featuring 300 lower-priced items such as the wristbands Federer wore during his 1,500th professional match at a tournament in Basel. Christie's low estimate values the entire collection at one million pounds, but hopes to reach 1.5 million pounds ($2.08 million).

Bertold Mueller, Managing Director, Christie's Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa said: "It is a great privilege for Christie's to offer this magnificent memorabilia of historic importance on behalf of Roger Federer, an active sporting legend. "The sports memorabilia market has been booming for years, in particular for match-worn and signed pieces. The auctions will no doubt be a milestone in this ever-growing, worldwide phenomenon." ($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Writing by Martyn Herman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

