Soccer-American coach Marsch to succeed Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

Nagelsmann this week announced his departure for Bayern at the end of the season having signed a five-year deal. Leipzig are in second place in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern, with three games remaining.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:17 IST
Coach Jesse Marsch will take over RB Leipzig from next season, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who is joining Bayern Munich, after agreeing to a two-year contract, the club said on Thursday. The 47-year-old American, who was an assistant coach at Leipzig in 2018/19, will join from sister club RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian league and Cup double last season.

From 2015 to 2018 Marsch had coached another Red Bull-owned club, the New York Red Bulls.

Leipzig are in second place in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern, with three games remaining. They are also through to the last four of the German Cup.

