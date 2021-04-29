Left Menu

Rugby-England Rugby joins British sport in social media boycott

England Rugby on Thursday said it would join football and other sports' social media blackout this weekend in a show of solidarity against online abuse. "We've all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored." The campaign has received backing from Premiership Rugby, English cricket and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), as well as broadcasters BT Sport, Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:17 IST
Rugby-England Rugby joins British sport in social media boycott

England Rugby on Thursday said it would join football and other sports' social media blackout this weekend in a show of solidarity against online abuse. All social media channels run by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), including England Rugby, Premier 15s, Greene King IPA Championship and GB7s will switch off social media accounts from 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Friday to 11.59 pm on Monday.

"No professional sportsperson should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media," Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter said. "We've all seen how social media can help bring fans and players closer together but this does not mean abuse should be ignored."

The campaign has received backing from Premiership Rugby, English cricket and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), as well as broadcasters BT Sport, Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid vaccination: HC grants advance bail to actor who made controversial remarks

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, booked by the police recently for his controversial remarks against Covid-19 vaccination, was granted advance bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.It directed him to financially contribute towards the gove...

Soccer-Real's defensive injuries pile up as Carvajal latest to fall

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal picked up a hamstring injury in training, the club said on Thursday as their defensive issues continued to pile up ahead of next weeks Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea. Local media...

Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears

The Dutch government has temporarily disabled its coronavirus warning app amid data privacy concerns for people who have the app installed on phones using the Android operating system.Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced late Wednesday t...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021