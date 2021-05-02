Left Menu

According to us he is 'GOAT': Hardik, Krunal lavish praise on Pollard

Mumbai Indians cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya lavished praise on all-rounder Kieron Pollard after his majestic knock of 87 off 34 deliveries took the game away from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:08 IST
Mumbai Indians cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya lavished praise on all-rounder Kieron Pollard after his majestic knock of 87 off 34 deliveries took the game away from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL as Mumbai Indians defeated CSK by four wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The West Indies cricketer remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory

Krunal termed Pollard as one of the greatest cricketers of all time while Hardik revealed that the West Indies all-rounder becomes angry if he leaks runs during the bowling "Special mention to Polly. People don't talk about him that much but according to us, he is G.O.A.T, one of the greatest of all time. If you see the chase which we did, there are only a few people who have done it and if you Pollard has done a chase like this before so many times," Krunal told brother and teammate Hardik Pandya in a video posted on IPL website.

"We have to tell one thing that Kieron Pollard hits sixes for breakfast but if he takes a wicket or he bowls well, for him you know when you give candy to a kid, he is like that. He is the happiest of all, he is livid with himself when he gives runs, he takes his bowling to the heart," said Hardik. Chasing a massive target of 219, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave the side a decent start before going back to the dugout.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with few shots alongside Pollard which helped Mumbai Indians remained in the chase till the last ball. With 2 runs required off the final ball, Pollard got Mumbai Indians over the line and helped them win the game by six wickets.

"The Engine room of Mumbai Indians has started, one engine has started, two (Krunal and Hardik) will be starting at the right time, we have done it in past, Kieron Pollard, you are a legend," said Hardik. With this win, Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remains static at the first spot with 10 points.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

