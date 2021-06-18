Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Japan health experts warn of Olympics COVID-19 threat, say no spectators the least risky; Soccer-Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Japan health experts warn of Olympics COVID-19 threat, say no spectators the least risky

Japan's top medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase infections, and said banning all spectators was the least risky option, setting up a possible collision with organizers. The report, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, was released after Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators at stadiums for the global sports extravaganza.

Soccer-Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay

Scotland are still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but is keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said. After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland knows defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16.

Golf-Co-leader Oosthuizen back in familiar spot at U.S. Open

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen found himself back in familiar territory, tied for the lead with two holes left when first-round play was halted for the day by darkness at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday. A month after finishing equal second with Brooks Koepka behind Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, Oosthuizen picked up here next to the Pacific where he left off in the Atlantic at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Swimming-Dressel dazzles in 100m trials but Manuel comes up short

Caeleb Dressel clinched the men's 100m freestyle to punch his ticket to Tokyo with a flourish on Thursday, while Simone Manuel's title defense in the women's 100m came to a crashing end at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Dressel equaled his own American record of 47.39 seconds to overcome a stacked field and win by .33 seconds over 24-year-old Zach Apple, before hoisting his arms aloft and egging on the eager crowd at Omaha, Nebraska.

Golf-Wolff talks of mental health struggles on return from break

Nine months after finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open, Matthew Wolff returned in style from a mental health break, shooting one-under-par 70 in the opening round at the national championship at Torrey Pines on Thursday. Wolff has already won more than $5 million in two years as a professional, but the money was of little consolation as he found himself in a bad place while plying his trade on the PGA Tour earlier this year.

Olympics-Titmus eyeing a golden Olympics for swimmers

It has been some turnaround. For a young woman who came into this week's Australian Olympic swimming trials plagued by questions about a lingering shoulder injury, freestyler Ariarne Titmus has not only blown away the cobwebs but blown away any shred of doubt that she will be a major force at next month's Tokyo Games.

Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has received a report from the government's coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday. The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong the career

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon -- which starts on June 28 -- was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.

Soccer-'Underdogs' Wales cannot be written off against Italy -James

Wales winger Daniel James is confident his team is capable of pulling off an upset against dominant Italy in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday, saying the Welsh have "nothing to fear". After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Turkey, Wales are second in Group A behind leaders Italy, who are on a 29-game unbeaten run and through to the last 16 of the Euros.

Rugby-U.S. name experienced Kelter, Doyle in women's Olympic sevens squad

USA Rugby named its squad for the women's Olympic rugby sevens on Thursday, with two veterans from the Rio Games among those hoping to bring home the Stars and Stripes' first-ever Olympic medal in the event. The team lost in the quarter=finals in 2016, the first year the event featured in the Olympics, and is ranked sixth by World Rugby, after finishing fourth in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

