Wrestler Great Khali's mother passes away

Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem here in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 20-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 23:30 IST
Great Khali (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem here in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tandi Devi was aged 75 and she breathed her last on Sunday, the hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Khali's mother was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week. Rana aka Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

