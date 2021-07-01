Left Menu

Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was ''wrong''

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:36 IST
Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was ''wrong''
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's culture minister criticized FIFA's bid process that allowed Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, saying it was "wrong'' and raised questions of corruption in international sports organizations.

Joy Mogensen said it "undermines the values and integrity of the beautiful sport that binds the world together." In a statement after a virtual meeting of the Nordic culture ministers that she hosted, Mogensen said the five nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland — "share a similar view of the problem." "Closeness and corruption is something we must get rid of in top sports," she said, adding that the Nordic countries must work together "if we want to get anywhere.'' In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights.

The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system, and lavish stadiums to cope with staging one of the biggest sporting events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021