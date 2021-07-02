Left Menu

The Hundred: Faf du Plessis replaces Aaron Finch as Northern Superchargers captain

Du Plessis joins the likes of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, spinner Adil Rashid and Australias Chris Lynn at the Superchargers.It is a real honour to lead Northern Superchargers in their first season. The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start from July 21 with the womens match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:52 IST
The Hundred: Faf du Plessis replaces Aaron Finch as Northern Superchargers captain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis will replace Australia's Aaron Finch as the Northern Superchargers captain in The Hundred, the organisers announced on Friday.

Several foreign players have withdrawn from the the inaugural 100-ball-a-side competition due to the COVID-19 related challenges with the organisers announcing the replacements on Friday.

Former South Africa skipper du Plessis replaces Australia's limited overs captain Finch, who will be away with national team. Du Plessis joins the likes of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, spinner Adil Rashid and Australia's Chris Lynn at the Superchargers.

''It is a real honour to lead Northern Superchargers in their first season. Playing alongside the likes to Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Chris Lynn alongside a number of talented young players will be really exciting. I can’t wait to get going in a few weeks time,'' du Plessis was quoted as saying on the The Hundred's website.

South African women's team player Laura Wolvaardt is in for star Australian wicket keeper batter Alyssa Healy at the Superchargers. The Proteas are well represented as Suné Luus (Welsh Fire), Shabnim Ismail (Oval Invincibles) and Imran Tahir (Welsh Fire) have also signed up for the tournament.

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne and the batting duo of Finn Allen (Birmingham Phoenix) and Colin Munro (Manchester Originals) will also feature in the tournament. The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start from July 21 with the women's match between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021