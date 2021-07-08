Left Menu

Had promised my late father that I'll play in Olympics, says young striker Lalremsiami

Having made the cut to the 16-member Indian women's hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics, young striker Lalremsiami is hopeful of winning a medal in Japan.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:18 IST
Had promised my late father that I'll play in Olympics, says young striker Lalremsiami
Young striker Lalremsiami (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having made the cut to the 16-member Indian women's hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics, young striker Lalremsiami is hopeful of winning a medal in Japan. She said the team has worked hard and made many sacrifices for the Olympics due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"We won't waste the hard work and sacrifices we all have made at the camp (SAI Bengaluru). We will give our best in Tokyo. We have been getting wonderful support from the fans, and I hope we make them proud by winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics," said Lalremsiami, who is one of the eight debutants named in the squad for Tokyo Games 2020. The 21-year-old striker, who hails from Kolasib, Mizoram, created history when she became the first female player from the state to make it for the Olympics.

While speaking about her hockey journey, the young striker said, "I was introduced to hockey in a playground near my house, and as soon as my school hockey coach saw me playing, he selected me for the school team. When I was 10, I played my first inter-school tournament, and won the Best Hockey Player award, along with a Rs 500 cash prize. So, that's how my love affair with this beautiful game started. "I spent five years of my life training in Thenzawl before I moved to Delhi in 2016. When I was leaving my home, I told my dad that I will represent India one day, and here I am today! I did face a lot of challenges during my early days. The only source of income for my family was farming, but it was my dad who supported me and encouraged me to pursue my dreams," she added.

Before breaking into the senior team, Lalremsiami represented the India U-18 side at the Asian Youth Olympic Games Qualifier held in Bangkok, where she scored as many as seven goals to help the team bag the Silver medal. She was also the vital cog of the team that won the Silver medal at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

Fondly known as Siami, Lalremsiami lost her father during the FIH Women's Series Finals, but the young gun decided to play on and became an inspiration to many. "That was the toughest moment of my life. Instead of going back, I decided to stay back and help the team win the knockout game to reach the final of the tournament. That's what my dad wanted for me, to represent India and to win a medal at the Olympics, and those matches were very important for us, in order to qualify for the marquee event. I wanted to make him proud, and I am pretty sure he would be proud of me today. But, the job isn't done yet because I am yet to win a medal," she said.

Having set an example in the hockey world, the Mizoram-based striker became the first women's player in the country to win the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 award. On being asked about the achievement, she was quick to credit her teammates. "I won the award because of the support I got from the entire team, so this award belongs to them as much as it's mine," Lalremsiami signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021