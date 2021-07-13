Left Menu

1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:33 IST
Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma (Image: Dodda Ganesh's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest. "Yashpal Sharma passed away around 7:40 in the morning due to cardiac arrest. He was declared dead on arrival," sources close to the family told ANI.

Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets. The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively in the formats.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup win. He had scored 11 runs in the final as India registered a historic win over West Indies. Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. (ANI)

