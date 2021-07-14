The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-DHAWAN My idea as a leader is to keep everyone together, happy: Dhawan Colombo, Jul 14 (PTI) Handed captaincy for the Sri Lanka tour, Shikhar Dhawan's idea of leadership is all about keeping the flock together and in a good state of mind.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC ICC confirms new WTC points system: 12 for win, 4 for draw, 6 for tie Dubai, Jul 14 (PTI) The ICC on Wednesday officially confirmed that teams will be awarded standardised 12 points for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie during the second World Test Championship cycle which kicks off with the five-match series between India and England in August.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-PLAYERS Hockey: Varun, Simranjeet late inclusions in indian men's Olympic side; Reena, Namita in women's team New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Defender Varun Kumar and mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh are set to make their Olympic debuts after they were added to India's men's hockey squad following the IOC's decision to allow ''alternate athletes'' in team events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-OLY-VIRUS-REFUGEE Official in IOC refugee team for Olympics tests positive for COVID-19 Doha, Jul 14 (PTI) An official of the International Olympic Committee's refugee team has tested positive for COVID-19 here, leading to a delay in their travel plans for the Tokyo Games even though all others have returned negative results for now.

SPO-OLY-MENTALHEALTH-GLOSTER 'More resilient, durable athletes to come out of this Olympics' By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) No crowds at Tokyo Olympics could spell advantage India, feels renowned physiotherapist John Gloster, who has worked with 11 Games-bound athletes from the country, focussing more on the mental aspect of their well-being.

SPO-OLY-MEDALS Of Olympic medals and their evolution By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) From olive wreaths to recycled metals sourced from old cell phones and electronics, the reward for winning at the Olympics, the most sought-after achievement in an athlete's life, has come a long way, much like the Games itself.

SPO-OLY-OATH Tokyo Olympics: Number of oath-takers increased from three to six in opening ceremony Tokyo, Jul 14 (PTI) The number of oath-takers at the Olympics opening ceremony has been doubled from three to six for the Tokyo Games to ensure gender parity, the IOC said while announcing that the oath has also been reworked slightly to incorporate ''inclusion and equality'' in it.

SPO-OLY-WREST-IND-ANALYSIS The contenders: Vinesh, Bajrang the stars; Ravi Dahiya dark horse in wrestling squad By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian wrestlers have been highly impressive at the global level in run up to the Tokyo Olympics and at least three of them will be genuine medal contenders at the Games.

SPO-OLY-ONLINE-PROGRAM Keshavan to be part of IOC fan connect collaboration with Airbnb during Olympics Tokyo, Jul 14 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee and the world Paralympic body on Wednesday announced a collaboration with American online accommodation platform Airbnb in which athletes will share their experiences with fans during the Tokyo Games and Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will be a part of the venture.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-SCORE It will be raining '10s' for archers in Tokyo Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) All archers train to shoot the perfect 10s in competition and irrespective of how many times they hit the bull's eye in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the participants will get to hear a ''10'' every time they release an arrow at the Yumenoshima Park.

SPO-OLY-IND-SONG Sports minister launches official song on Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the 'Cheer4India' song of the country's Olympic contingent and urged the public to wholeheartedly rally behind its athletes during the Tokyo Games.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-PILLAY Fitness is Indian hockey team's biggest asset, can break medal drought in Tokyo: Dhanraj Pillay New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) An Olympic medal missing from his own cupboard, Indian hockey great Dhanraj Pillay believes the supremely fit team going for the upcoming Tokyo Games has what it takes to finish on the podium and end the medal drought which his generation of players could not.

SPO-HOCKEY 5-FIH-POSTPONEMENT COVID-19 forces FIH to postpone inaugural FIH World Hockey5s to 2022 Lausanne, Jul 14 (PTI) The international federation on Wednesday postponed this year's inaugural FIH World Hockey 5s event to 2022 because of the ''uncertainties'' surrounding the global evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-OLY-OPENING-EMPEROR Japan's Emperor Naruhito likely to open Tokyo Olympics: report Tokyo, Jul 14 (PTI) Japan's Emperor Naruhito is likely to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 and declare the Games open, according to a report.

SPO-OLY-BAD-IND-SCHEDULE Sindhu to open Olympics campaign against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel Tokyo, Jul 14 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu will open her campaign in the Tokyo Olympics against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel on July 25.

SPO-PARA-IND-POWERLIFTING Powerlifters Jaideep, Khatun qualify for Tokyo Paralympics New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Powerlifters Jaideep Kumar and Sakina Khatun on Wednesday qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics after the sport's world governing body handed bipartite quotas to the country.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-COUNTY Ashwin warns England with 6-for against Somerset London, Jul 14 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning bell for the English batsmen ahead of the five-Test series with a superb match-turning spell of 6 for 27 as Surrey bundled out Somerset for 69 in their second innings of the English County Championship contest here.

SPO-CRI-ODISHA-JAFFER-COACH Jaffer named Odisha chief coach By Tapan Mohanta Cuttack, Jul 14 (PTI) Former Test opener and domestic doyen Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday was chief coach of the Odisha senior side for the upcoming domestic season.

