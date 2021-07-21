Sports News Roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally; Jill Biden leads U.S. delegation to Tokyo Games amid pandemic fears and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Japan win softball opener as Games 'of hope' begin

The Japanese women's softball team got the Tokyo 2020 Olympics off to a winning start for the hosts on Wednesday, kicking off a pandemic-postponed Games that the World Health Organization says can be "a celebration of hope" even as COVID-19 cases surge. Olympics and Japanese officials have forged ahead with the sports spectacle despite opposition in the country to hosting huge numbers of athletes, staff and media - more than 11,000 in the athletes' village alone - dozens of whom have already tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-olympics-2021-07-15 for COVID-19.

Olympics-Swimming-Borodin out of Games after testing positive for coronavirus

Swimmer Ilya Borodin will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the Russian Swimming Federation said on Wednesday. The 18-year-old, the 2020 European champion in the men's 400 metre individual medley, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in the city of Vladivostok in the far east of Russia before departing for Japan.

NBA-Milwaukee wins first NBA title since 1971, Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP

The Milwaukee Bucks, powered by a masterpiece from Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, ended their 50-year wait for a second NBA championship with a 105-98 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. With the victory, the small-market Bucks clinched the NBA Finals 4-2 and became only the fifth team to win the best-of-seven championship series after losing the first two games.

U.S. men's beach volleyball athlete tests positive for COVID-19: NBC

A member of the United States men's beach volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, NBC said on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Taylor Crabb's infection was detected over the weekend soon after he arrived in Japan, NBC said, citing his brother, Trevor, who told the broadcaster it was "terrible" and that Taylor was healthy and should be allowed to play.

Suns' Chris Paul scoffs at retirement talk, ready to 'get back to work'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul plans to play a 17th season in 2021-22 with no designs on retirement following his first career trip to the NBA Finals. Paul, 36, has a player option on his contract to address before his future is fully settled in Phoenix, his third team in as many seasons.

MLB roundup: Will Smith's walk-off homer caps Dodgers' rally

Pinch hitter Will Smith belted a walk-off, three-run homer to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-6 win against the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Tyler Rogers (1-1) was called on to close the ninth, but he walked the first two batters, Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty, on nine pitches before giving up a towering home run to Smith.

Basketball-'Incredible Giannis!' Greeks celebrate Bucks' NBA victory

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years on Tuesday and a nation is cheering their success. In Greece, home of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 50 points to carry the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, the news dominated social media on Wednesday.

Jill Biden leads U.S. delegation to Tokyo Games amid pandemic fears

First Lady Jill Biden will lead the U.S. diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sending a message of support to a key Asian ally despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, wearing a striped dress and white sweater, left Washington on Wednesday morning to start a lengthy journey to Japan.

Olympics-Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes, as the four-time Olympic gold medalists showed little sign of the stellar, 44-game unbeaten run they had enjoyed since 2019.

Olympics-Soccer-'This is the highest level': threats abound in Tokyo, says Rapinoe

While the four-time World Cup-winning United States may have once appeared untouchable, Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Sweden is a reminder that there are several title threats at the Tokyo Olympics, veteran forward Megan Rapinoe said. The Americans' bid to pick up a fifth Olympic gold got off to a rocky start on Wednesday, as their 44-game unbeaten streak ended in their 2020 Olympic opener at Tokyo Stadium.

