Left Menu

Sharma begins with modest 1-under 70 in Wales

Norman, making just his fourth European Tour start, set the clubhouse target with a bogey-free round and was joined on that number by Elvira, who carded nine birdies and an eagle.Sharma after 10 straight pars birdied 11th, 15th and 17th but also dropped shots on 14th and 16th.Sandhu had one birdie at ninth and he bogeyed first, 15th and 17th, while Bhullar birdied sixth and bogeyed 2nd, 12th, 15th and 16th.

PTI | Celticmanor | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:04 IST
Sharma begins with modest 1-under 70 in Wales
Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shubhankar Sharma began with a string of pars and then saw a fair bit of action, carding a modest one-under 70 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied 31 after the opening round of the Cazoo Open here. His colleagues Ajeetesh Sandhu (73) was T-72 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was T-91.

Nacho Elvira and Vincent Norrman shared the lead after carding seven-under 64. Norman, making just his fourth European Tour start, set the clubhouse target with a bogey-free round and was joined on that number by Elvira, who carded nine birdies and an eagle.

Sharma after 10 straight pars birdied 11th, 15th, and 17th but also dropped shots on 14th and 16th.

Sandhu had one birdie at ninth and he bogeyed first, 15th and 17th, while Bhullar birdied sixth and bogeyed 2nd, 12th, 15th, and 16th. The cut looks likely at one-over.

Two strokes behind the co-leaders Elvira and Norman are Finland's Mikko Korhonen and James Morrison of England, who fired five-under 66 each. Nine golfers share fifth place on four-under-par, including Sam Horsfield, who won the Celtic Classic last year at this venue -- the Twenty Ten Course at The Celtic Manor Resort is part of the 2020 UK Swing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021