Tokyo Olympics: Good day in the office for Indian contingent barring Mary Kom's exit (Review)

India put on a good show on Day Six as the men's Hockey team, star badminton player PV Sindhu, boxer Satish Kumar and archer Atanu Das registered respective wins in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. In Hockey, a resilient performance by the men's team saw them register a thrilling 3-1 win against the defending Olympic Champions Argentina.

This was India's third win in the Pool stage which has put them at the No.2 spot in the pool A table with one more match remaining to be played against hosts Japan on Friday. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event and stormed into the quarter-finals of Tokyo Olympics.

Boxer Satish also progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+95kg) category as he defeated Ricardo Brown of Jamaica. In Archery, Atanu Das shocked South Korea's Jinhyek Oh in a nail-biting finish to make it to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men's individual archery event.

Shooter Manu Bhaker was placed fifth and Rahi Sarnobat 25th, after the first precision round of qualifying in the women's 25M Pistol on Thursday. Manu shot an excellent 292 out of 300 while Rahi shot 287, and both can make it among the top eight-finalists, on the back of a very good second rapid-fire round.

Both Indians come back again on Friday at 5.30 am IST to shoot the second round while the finals are scheduled later on the same day at 10.30 am IST. In another good show, golfer Anirban Lahiri overcame a shaky start to post a solid first-round score of 4-under 67 for a share of the eighth position in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Countryman Udayan Mane shot a 76 to end the day in 60th position.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in the Final B of lightweight Men's Double Sculls. However, the last two events in the afternoon saw India ending Day six on a bad note. Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the semi-final of the men's 100m butterfly event as India ended the Day Six with a defeat. The Indian swimmer finished at second place in Heat 2 clocking 53.45 seconds just 0.06 seconds behind the leader. Sajan finished 46th overall out of 55 swimmers. (ANI)

