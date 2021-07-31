TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

A world record swim by Caeleb Dressel helped the United States close the gap with China and Japan at the top of the medal tally on Saturday as compatriot Simone Biles bowed out of two more gymnastic events.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games: DRESSEL AND LEDECKY COME TO US AID

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky added to the U.S. gold medal haul https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-more-gold-dressel-mckeown-does-backstroke-double-2021-07-31 at the Tokyo Games on Saturday while Australia picked up an incredible seventh title and Britain won the Olympics' inaugural mixed 4x100 medley relay for their fourth swimming gold. It has been a disappointing Game so far for the U.S. swim team, whose eight golds are just half their tally from Rio, but the performances of their biggest names gave them a reason to celebrate on the penultimate day in the pool.

The U.S. was third on the gold medal tally with 16 medals about 4:30 p.m. local time. China had top billing with 20 gold, while host nation Japan has 17. SOVIET CHAMP 'A LITTLE AFRAID'

Like much of the world, 86-year-old Soviet champion Larisa Latynina was stunned to see Biles withdraw from the team event on Tuesday night after a single vault. Latynina, whose record of nine Olympic gold medals Biles came into Tokyo to beat, said that modern gymnastics had become more physically and psychologically gruelling than in her day.

"What we did is not comparable to what modern gymnasts do," she told Reuters in an interview at her home in a village two hours outside Moscow on Friday. "Looking at what gymnasts today do, I'm a little afraid. Would I have started gymnastics or not?" Biles will not compete in the vault and uneven bar apparatus finals, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam." FIELDS OUT OF ICU

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage during a horror crash in Friday's Olympic event, but has been moved out of intensive care, his team said. Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found," USA Cycling said. "Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared." WHAT WE'RE WATCHING FOR (local time)

- Women's 100 meter final at 9:50 p.m.: Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou takes on the Jamaicans Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the blue ribbon athletics event. - Mixed 4x400 meter relay at 9:35 p.m.: The United States and the Dominican Republic were reinstated after an earlier disqualification, ensuring a thrilling final in the event's debut.

- China v Taiwan at 8:30 p.m.: The badminton rivals will battle it out for the gold in the men's doubles. - Tennis women's singles about 6 p.m.: Czech Marketa Vondrousova takes on Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, on center court.

- Judo mixed team medals from 5 p.m.: Japan has a chance at another gold to add to their record haul in the mixed team final. - Archery men's individual medals from 4:30 p.m.: Turkey takes on Italy in the gold medal match.

- Weightlifting men's 96kg medal lifts from 7:50 p.m. - ROC v France in women's fencing sabre gold at 7:30 p.m.

- Men's discus final at 8:15 p.m.

