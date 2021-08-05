Left Menu

Soccer-Man United winger Pellistri re-joins Alaves on season-long loan

The 19-year-old has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for United after joining them from Uruguayan club Penarol in October 2020 for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.53 million). Pellistri made 12 appearances for Alaves after joining them on loan for the second half of last season as they finished 16th in La Liga.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:55 IST
Soccer-Man United winger Pellistri re-joins Alaves on season-long loan

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has returned to La Liga side Alaves on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The 19-year-old has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for United after joining them from Uruguayan club Penarol in October 2020 for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.53 million).

Pellistri made 12 appearances for Alaves after joining them on loan for the second half of last season as they finished 16th in La Liga. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021