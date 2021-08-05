Soccer-Man United winger Pellistri re-joins Alaves on season-long loan

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has returned to La Liga side Alaves on loan for the 2021-22 campaign, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The 19-year-old has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for United after joining them from Uruguayan club Penarol in October 2020 for a reported 9 million pounds ($12.53 million).

Pellistri made 12 appearances for Alaves after joining them on loan for the second half of last season as they finished 16th in La Liga. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

