Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh's Tamim opts out of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal opted out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday citing lack of game time as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:40 IST
Cricket-Bangladesh's Tamim opts out of T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal opted out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday citing lack of game time as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Tamim hurt his knee during the April-May tour of Sri Lanka but chief selector Minhajul Abedin was optimistic Bangladesh's one-day captain would regain his fitness ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

"Game time is the biggest reason. I haven't been playing this format for a long time," Tamim, who played the last of his 78 Twenty20 Internationals in March 2020, said in a video posted on his Facebook page. "I don't think my injury is a concern, because I think I'd be fit before the World Cup. The main reason is I don't think it would be fair on those players who have played in the last 15-16 T20 matches that I haven't played."

Tamim's selection in the World Cup squad was seen as a matter of him regaining his fitness and the 32-year-old said he was not quitting the 20-overs format. Bangladesh will play Scotland in their first opening round match on Oct. 17 in Muscat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021