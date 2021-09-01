Left Menu

Soccer-City defender Mendy to remain in custody after being denied bail

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail by Chester Crown Court on Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape and sexual assault charges, British media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:21 IST
Soccer-City defender Mendy to remain in custody after being denied bail

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail by Chester Crown Court on Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape and sexual assault charges, British media reported. The 27-year-old was remanded in custody last Friday after appearing at Chester Magistrates' Court a day after being reportedly charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy has not yet formally entered a plea, according to reports, but his lawyer said that the player has denied the allegations. Mendy did not turn up for the bail hearing on Wednesday and is slated to appear at Chester Crown Court on Sept. 10.

The charges against Mendy, who has been suspended by his club, are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021, Cheshire Constabulary said last week. The France international signed for City from Monaco in 2017 for 52 million pounds ($71.68 million) and has won three Premier League titles during his time in Manchester.

($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021