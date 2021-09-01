HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three
Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F). 1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER
Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to medical reasons. Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium as a result.
