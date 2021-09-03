Soccer-England cruise to 4-0 win in Hungary

Left Menu

England moved five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a comfortable 4-0 win over Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Thursday. British broadcaster ITV also said racist "monkey noises" were aimed at Sterling and England substitute Jude Bellingham from the hardcore "ultras" behind the goal.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-09-2021
England moved five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a comfortable 4-0 win over Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Thursday. Raheem Sterling put England ahead in the 55th minute, after a frustrating first half, slotting home a low pull-back from Mason Mount.

Sterling was the provider for England's second eight minutes later, when his deflected cross was headed in by a stooping Harry Kane. Harry Maguire made it 3-0 in the 69th minute with a header from a Luke Shaw corner and Declan Rice added the fourth with a shot from outside the box which got through the body of keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Hungary, already facing two games behind closed doors in UEFA competition after incidents at their national stadium during Euro 2020, could face sanctions from FIFA after fans threw objects at England players on two occasions. British broadcaster ITV also said racist "monkey noises" were aimed at Sterling and England substitute Jude Bellingham from the hardcore "ultras" behind the goal.

