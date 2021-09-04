Left Menu

Cycling-Dan Martin to retire at the end of the season

Israel Start-Up Nation cyclist Dan Martin has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the season after 14 years in the peloton.

Israel Start-Up Nation cyclist Dan Martin has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the season after 14 years in the peloton. The 35-year-old Irishman has won five Grand Tour stages, including at this year's Giro d'Italia and last season's Vuelta a Espana, where he finished fourth overall.

"After 14 seasons as a professional cyclist, I have decided to call it a day. Though this huge decision has taken much thought, I feel that the time is right to move on as I want to achieve so many other things in life," Martin said in a statement on his Twitter account. "I feel fortunate to be deciding when I retire. I am genuinely grateful for the support of family, friends, fans, and so many cycling teammates and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career.

"A big thank you to my current team, Israel Start-Up Nation and all the staff and riders for making these past two seasons one of the most enjoyable and successful periods in my career." Martin, who will ride in the Tour of Britain which starts this weekend, said his focus will now turn to business ventures and concentrating on family life.

