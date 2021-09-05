We aren't done yet, says Sania Mirza after crashing out of US Open

Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wrote a long heartfelt note on Saturday after crashing out of the ongoing US Open. Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's US Open 2021 campaign ended early after she and her mixed doubles partner Rajeev Ram lost in the opening round match at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday. The Indo-American duo lost to Australia's Max Purcell and Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska by 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Sania Mirza also had lost in the first round of the women's doubles on Thursday. "An athlete's life is filled with heartbreak and triumph day after day, week after week... it's filled tears and laughter..with pain and hard work ..with injuries and finding the strength to get back from them," wrote Sania Mirza on her Instagram post. "It's filled with the pressure to perform at the highest and to your best ability every time you step on the court ..it's filled with expectations from yourself and the world. it's filled with determination, repetition, and resilience..it's filled with love from millions and some hate too it's filled with doubt and anger sometimes when you don't win ..with questions that sometimes have no answers."

"It's a journey I am forever grateful for and it has made me who I am..many things change but the love I have to play and perform doesn't ..to have a team and family that supports me to the fullest is what dreams are made of the love I receive from all of you for all these years is something I cherish so thank you for being part of my journey NYC we've had better times together on the court but we aren't done yet," she added. Before playing at US Open, Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale last week lost to Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles event final of the Cleveland Championships. The Indo-American pair then suffered a straight-sets hammering by 7-5, 6-3 in the title match of the WTA 250 tournament that lasted for just under an hour and 30 minutes.

